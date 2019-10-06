'The Expanse' is one of the finest Sci-Fi series on TV and its three-seasons have been very successful on television screens. Now with the fourth season, the show is heading to different territories. The show is not just going to have new elements of twist and turns but it is also has got the new platform to telecast.
The season 3 epic finale showed the crew of the Rocinante is entering in the new world through Ring Gate. Now in the fourth season, the will take us through to another side, where they will land to unknown planet IIus and will discover the ruins of a long-gone civilization. The interesting thing is that leaving Television screens, now the show has found a new home at Amazon Prime Video.
Now the show will be telecasted on Amazon Prime and recently, the video streaming platform shared the trailer of the show with its fourth season. The season 4 promises of returning with even bigger sets and better production value after Amazon Prime paid a huge amount to the makers.
The season 4 of the show will premiere from 13th December on Amazon Prime Video.