'The Expanse' is one of the finest Sci-Fi series on TV and its three-seasons have been very successful on television screens. Now with the fourth season, the show is heading to different territories. The show is not just going to have new elements of twist and turns but it is also has got the new platform to telecast.

The season 3 epic finale showed the crew of the Rocinante is entering in the new world through Ring Gate. Now in the fourth season, the will take us through to another side, where they will land to unknown planet IIus and will discover the ruins of a long-gone civilization. The interesting thing is that leaving Television screens, now the show has found a new home at Amazon Prime Video.

Now the show will be telecasted on Amazon Prime and recently, the video streaming platform shared the trailer of the show with its fourth season. The season 4 promises of returning with even bigger sets and better production value after Amazon Prime paid a huge amount to the makers.

The official synopsis of The Expanse reads: "Season 4 of The Expanse begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long-dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don't understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them. The Hugo Award-winning series, based on the hugely popular science fiction novels by James S.A. Corey, was developed and scripted by the Academy Award nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby who executive produce season 4 along with Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse season 4 is produced by Alcon Television Group."

The season 4 of the show will premiere from 13th December on Amazon Prime Video.