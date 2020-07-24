Superhero satire web series, The Boys, has been renewed for a third season. The news was shared at San Diego Comic-Con 2020, which is known as Comic-Con@Home this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

Deep Dive Into The Boys

"The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer's room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that's up to a microscopic virus," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke.

"As if that wasn't enough, we're bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest-starring the cast and crew, it's a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. We love making this show so much, and we're thrilled we get to make more," Kripke added.

Season 2 Set to Premiere Soon

Tyler said: "'The Boys is one of the smartest, most irreverent, unapologetically badass shows streaming. I became a fan during Season 1 and this season I'm stoked to be flying fans into the heart of the show as host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.

"Season 2 is bigger, badder, and more audacious than ever before, so join me after every episode as we dig through the rubble pile of our feelings. I promise, we'll get through it like The Boys -- dysfunctional, but together," she added.

The eight-episode second season will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 4, and the season finale will drop on October 9. Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will debut on August 28 with a look back at season one and continues on September 4 to dive into each episode of Season 2.