After the huge success of The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime has agreed to show another show of Jeremy Clarkson. Amazon Prime has agreed to Jeremy Clarkson's fronted solo series I Bought the Farm (working title). The show will have The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson in the attempt to run a 1,000-acre working farm in the heart of the British countryside.

The shooting of the show will get started from this autumn and will be completed til the farming year. The show will show the highs and lows of Clarkson's agronomic pursuits. The series will come to Amazon Prime in around 200 countries and territories.

The video streaming platform has signed an individual deal with the presenters of The Grand Tour and executive producer Andy Wilman since last year. Recently, Amazon Studios's director of European originals Georgia Brown told that Amazon has signed an unscripted series featuring The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond that will be bankrolled by his Chimp Productions banner. This show will have Hammond and 'MythBusters' fame Tory Belleci as they will show how to survive on a desert island.

I Bought The Farm will be produced by Expectation co-CEO Peter Fincham. The Grand Tour's Andy William is the senior producer and Gavin Whitehead will direct the series. These projects will strongly bond the relationship of Amazon with The Grand Tour presenters.

Amazon collaborated with the group for three-series in June 2015, after their fall-out with producer Oisin and the latter's exit from their show BBC's Top Gear. It was told that their exit happened after when Clarkson had punched producer Oisin Tymon just a few months ago. However, Clarkson apologized to the producer after he claimed racial discrimination and injury lodged by the producer. The producer filed a claim of £100,000 against producer and BBC.

Despite that controversy, Clarkson went ahead signing a contract with Amazon just a few months later. Not only this, he also went on to host the popular ITV's game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? reboot.