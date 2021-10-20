Amazon Driver Dressed as Woman Secretly Records Naked Girls in Ladies' Bathroom

An Amazon driver of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was arraigned on child pornography charges. He's accused of dressing as a woman and secretly recording girls/women in a bathroom at the Wrentham Village Outlets over the summer.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, was arrested Monday night on 12 counts of possessing sexual images of a child. Police found a series of videos of nude or partially nude victims as young as 8 years old on his phone, reported the New York Daily News.

Culprit Used to Spy on Women in Ladies' Bathroom

The arrest followed an investigation that started in August, when customers at the Wrentham Outlets reported that there was a man dressed as a woman acting suspiciously in a public women's restroom, police said, according to NBC Boston.

During the August 24th incident, the suspect, wearing a blonde wig, reportedly entered the Ladies' Room and occupied stalls next to adjoining stalls that women and younger girls, estimated to be 12-15 years old, were using.

While in the bathroom, police believe, Guerrero concealed a small "pen camera" on his sneaker and used it to take photos of women and girls in adjourning stalls. The type of camera is easily hidden and can record images to micro SD cards to transfer them to another device, police said. The photos or video captured can then be transferred to any device, including cell phones and computers.

After looking at surveillance video, police were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle. He delivers packages for Amazon, according to the police. Wrentham police officers arrested Guerrero on Sept. 2 after an investigation and charged him with photographing an unsuspecting nude person. He was released on bail the same day.

The Amazon driver was arrested again Monday and appeared in court Tuesday.

Possession of Child Pornography

Police eventually discovered that Guerrero recorded 12 videos of women without their knowledge, where the unsuspecting victims were either nude or partially nude. Five of the 12 victims were under the age of 18 and several are estimated to be between eight and 11 years old. Police say in one case, it appears Guerrero allegedly recorded a young girl through her bedroom window as she undressed.

The investigation is active and on-going, including several law enforcement agencies in more than one state.