Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has donated $100 million to more than 200 food banks across the United States for providing food to Americans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

Bezos, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a photo of a food bank. He mentioned that he wants to support people relying on food banks by donating $100 million to US- based NPO called Feeding America. The organization has a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and feeds more than 46 million people throughout the country.

"Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation's food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica," he said. It is one of the largest food security non-profitable organizations in the US. He encouraged others by saying they would be grateful to receive donations of any size and giving the link of the organization in his bio.

Non-profit food banks largely rely on surplus food from restaurants

Bezos said non-profit food banks largely rely on surplus food supplied from other food businesses. There are many restaurants who donate surplus food but cannot donate currently because they are closed following an official clampdown. It is getting even worse because supply is dwindling and demand for services is going up.

Earlier, Amazon announced donating $25 million in relief fund for its partners and employees. People got angry as the fund page allows for public donation. Later, the website made changes stating: "We aren't expecting anyone to do so, you can make a voluntary donation to the fund if you desire to do so."

Recently, the New York Community Trust announced $75 million to help New York City-based non-profit organizations. Donors of the fund include Michael Bloomberg, Jon Stryker and Ken Griffin. The fund will provide interest-free loans to small and mid-sized NPOs which will be administered by the New York City Community Trust.