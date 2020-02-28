People who are suspicious of their partners cheating on them needn't hire a private detective or install spy cams and all sorts of surveillance systems around the house to catch them red-handed. Not at least when they can have Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa act as their very own Sherlock Holmes.

It's hard to deny that digital assistants such as Siri and Alexa have become an important part of a lot of people's daily lives with many relying on them for things like getting news and weather updates, help with homework and stuff like that, but now a woman has claimed that Alexa even helped her catch her cheating husband.

Woman caught husband cheating on her thanks to Alexa

The woman, who goes by the Reddit handle 'beckystone1991', posted on her Reddit saying that her Amazon Echo smart speaker secretly recorded her husband and another woman when they were having sex.

She wrote: "Ten months ago husband (34m) left myself (32f) and six month old baby daughter. Long and short of it is he had a brief emotional affair with a woman at work (or so he said)."

"Found out today it's been going on the whole time he has been stringing me along and getting me to fight for our family. When we were in therapy. Everything. All lies," she continued.

Alexa played recordings after love songs

The woman reportedly discovered the "sex session recordings" while setting up her new Echo speaker which she says was linked to her husband's.

"I found out because I bought a new Amazon Alexa and while setting it up realised his is linked via our family prime account."

She claims that she found the recordings in the history when she asked "Alexa, play beautiful love songs" and they were "followed by the sounds of them having sex".

If you are someone who uses an Alexa-enabled home speaker or any smart Assistant-powered speaker, there's an easy way to listen to your recordings, and then delete them forever using the Alexa app on your smartphone.

Here's how you can delete Alexa recordings from your smartphone

Open the Alexa app > Go to Settings > Select Alexa Privacy > Select an entry based on date> Tap the recording you want to hear > Click the Play button. Once you're heard the recording and wish to delete it, tick the box next to the recording and Tao "Delete selected recordings".

Why does Alexa record your conversations?

But before you think of deleting your recordings, you must be curious as to why Alexa records or uses them in the first place.

Amazon explains: "Voice recordings are used to improve the accuracy of your interactions with Alexa. Deleting voice recordings associated with your account may degrade your experience."

Alexa only records your conversations when it is active, and while some recordings could be really helpful and important, some may put your privacy at risk. So we advise you to turn off your smart speaker before you are going to speak something very secret.