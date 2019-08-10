Ethan Chappel, an amateur astronomer captured the images of a gigantic meteor smashing on the surface of the Jupiter. The meteor that crashed the Jupiter was so big, and it was the reason why it became visible to an astronomer who used nothing more than a backyard telescope.

The incident happened on Wednesday and Chappel recorded a bright light on Jupiter's surface. After analyzing the clip, astronomers revealed that the bright light could be the result of a large impact by a meteoroid that crashed on the surface of the planet.

Later, Ethan Chappel compiled the images into a gif showed the moment where the meteor created a bright flash on the Southern Equatorial Belt. It should be noted that the flash of light only lasted for some moments and it made scientists believe that it might be a rogue body that has smashed on Jupiter's surface.

Dr Heidi B Hammel analyzed the images and revealed that learning more about these impacts could help to know more about the objects like meteors wandering in the solar system.

"These impacts are important to us because they help us understand the population of small objects still winging around our Solar System. We are especially interested in the ones winging around near the Earth, of course, but the events out at Jupiter provide new data for our models of Solar System objects," said Hammel, CBS News reports.

A few months back, Dr Iain McDonald, a scientist at the Cardiff University's school of earth and ocean sciences had revealed that earth will be inevitably hit by a doomsday asteroid one day or the other. As per McDonald, catastrophic events like asteroid hits have happened in the past, and he believes that such events will occur in the future too.