Popular South Korean pop band BTS (Bangtan Boys) took home three awards beating out the Jonas Brothers and Panic at the American Music Awards 2019. However, the seven-member boy band was not present there at the award ceremony to accept the awards in person.

At The Disco, BTS won the fuavorite duo or rock group in the category of Pop/Rock. The die-hard fans of the Bangtan Boys were really over-joyed when the group bagged two other awards in two different categories: one of them was 'Tour Of The Year' and the other was 'Favourite Social Artist'. This is the second year in a row that BTS has won at the AMAs.

BTS expressed their gratitude through a heart-warming video message, which was played at the AMA, where they thanked all their fans for supporting them and assured them the group will continue to strive harder.

Emotional video message

In the video, BTS said: "Thank you so much. We are really honoured to receive such an important and meaningful award. BTS has been a group for six and a half years and, throughout those years, we've had so many of our dreams somehow manifest into reality and Army, you guys are the ones who make all this possible and we really couldn't have done it without your love and support from all over the world."

"We will try our best to live up to it, to strive high and work hard and return your love back to you," the group concluded. This year has been an amazing one the K-pop band. While the AMA was a big success, BTS also became the first group since Beatles to score three number one albums in less than a year.

Meanwhile, BTS members have confirmed their participation for military services. In September 2018, The Korea Herald had quoted Do Jong-hwan, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as saying: "All of the BTS members say they will definitely enlist for military service."