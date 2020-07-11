Hailing from Kolkata, India Aman Gupta never let his dreams fade. Making a mark for himself in the marketing industry this 20-year-old is the CEO of Growth Agency. He started his inception, When he was 16 years old, at that time as he used to manage numerous meme pages and was into promotion work. He now has an unparalleled network. His success story is remarkable and his client base is never-ending. Aman Gupta is making a name for himself with his stupendous business growth in influencer marketing and his rooting up his flag in this arena.

Aman strongly believes that Chasing perfection leads to excellence and that he was able to let his experience make a hand on difference and was also an undermining factor that led to his success. Making the right choice of starting his agency was the turning point in his career. Growth Agency focuses on managing celebrity accounts and music promotions. Putting up an abundance of efforts while learning all the tricks of marketing he soon gave jaw-dropping results and became The Youngest Digital Marketer. His promotional and crisis management communication campaigns and strategies brought great execution results to the sectors he served. He constructed an impactful journey which he owes to his unique vision and exemplary approach towards the market. Exploring his vision and holding on to it until it's his reality is what drives him to stay motivated and focussed in this ever-growing industry. Wishing him good luck as he walks towards the footsteps of monumental success and growth