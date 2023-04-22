Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Took Home $226 Million in 2022 Amid Layoffs at Google

Amid job cuts at Google's parent company Alphabet, its CEO Sundar Pichai took home a whopping compensation of nearly $226 million in 2022.

According to the tech giant's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $218 million.

Pichai's salary, however, has remained steady at $2 million for the past three years, according to reports.

On January 20, Google CEO confirmed in a letter to employees that about 12,000 people will be laid off globally, accounting for more than 6 per cent of the total workforce.

Amid layoffs, tech giant Google is also creating several cost-cutting measures such as cutting down on free snacks and workout classes for its existing employees, the media reported.

Extreme Cost Trimming

The company's micro kitchen that provides free snacks like cereal, espresso, and seltzer water have been closed on days that typically have a significantly lower volume.

The company also discontinued spending on personal equipment like laptops, according to an internal memo.

Tech giant Google also informed its employees via an email that fewer of them will be promoted to more senior levels this year as compared to the past.

Google India terminated more than 400 employees and some of the impacted workers took to LinkedIn to share their plight.