Hailing from a historically illustrious family, the thirty-something rebellious visual artist has made a point of disrupting the existing paradigms in contemporary art.

Alonzo Vega has pioneered a groundbreaking and often controversial approach to manifesting often complex and riveting ideas, gaining widespread international attention in the process.

By challenging conventions and working with unusual materials like bullets and war equipment Alonzo has broken through the threshold of the mundane and established himself as a key player in the current renaissance modern art is currently experiencing.

With a flair for the dramatic, Alonzo Vega's day to day life is a carousel of daredevil adventure, shooting range target practice, and a free-wheeling stream of consciousness art that utilizes the raw materials of his escapades- from empty shell cases to guns and even gas masks for his creations.

The result is quite possibly Vega's own genre of iconoclastic, irreverent, yet highly compelling art that comes with an emphatic cool factor and makes for real statement value.

As modern art continues evolving, accomplished creative like Alonzo Vega find that breaking down barriers comes as naturally as breathing fresh air without the need for a face mask.