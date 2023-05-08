Almohanad Almarwai: Caffeine Dreams - Coffee Visionary Disrupting the Industry

Almohanad Almarwai is a name that has become synonymous with excellence in the coffee industry. As the CEO and co-founder of Coffee Lights Holding, the Arabian Coffee Institute, and AgriNexsus Ltd, Almarwai is at the forefront of disrupting and changing the face of coffee across Saudi Arabia Middle-East and beyond. With his expertise and unwavering commitment to improving the industry, Almarwai is a true coffee visionary, dedicated to spreading awareness and making knowledge accessible to all.

Almarwai's achievements in the coffee industry span over a decade and have extended beyond Saudi Arabia's borders. He has established eight companies in several countries, including the US, UK, Uganda, and UAE. Almarwai's entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering passion for education and knowledge have paved the way for the industry's growth and excellence.

Almohanad Almarwai has founded and serves as the CEO of three companies within the coffee industry: Coffee Lights Holding, the Arabian Coffee Institute, and AgriNexsus Ltd.

Coffee Lights Holding is one of the leading coffee companies that specialize in a variety of areas, including coffee shop operations, consultation, barista training, and coffee import/export. AgriNexsus Ltd, on the other hand, is a company focused on coffee farming, processing, and production, based in Uganda. Through the establishment of the UCSA Ugandan Community Supported Agriculture approach, AgriNexsus has provided both farmers and consumers with direct access to both local and global coffee markets, currently, Almohanad is building a state-of-the-art factory in Uganda that will serve both the local and international demand with a unique approach and an innovative methodology.

However, Almarwai's crown jewel in the coffee industry is undoubtedly the Arabian Coffee Institute, where he reigns as co-founder and CEO. Since January 2022, he has led a talented team of experts and researchers in enlightening coffee professionals about every aspect of the coffee value chain, providing them with a plethora of both internationally and internationally accredited courses. With a mission to revolutionize the coffee industry in Saudi Arabia and the middle east. Right now, The Arabian Coffee Institute is based in Saudi Arabia (Jeddah & Riyadh, eastern province, and Jazan), with plans of expanding to UAE, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan within the coming years. The institute offers extensive training and education to coffee professionals throughout the Kingdom, setting a new standard of excellence.

Almarwai's credentials speak volumes about his expertise in the coffee industry. His exceptional knowledge and skills are evident from his rare distinction as one of only a handful of licensed coffee graders in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, he is one of the elite few certified trainers in the Saudi Arabian coffee sector, having trained and mentored over 2,000 leaders in the industry and entrepreneurship.

He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and three master's degrees from top universities worldwide. His two MBA degrees in entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies are from the prestigious Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship and the MMU in Malaysia, respectively. Additionally, he earned a third master's degree in entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies from Babson College in Massachusetts. Further cementing his expertise in the coffee industry, in 2018, he earned a diploma in the coffee skills program from the Specialty Coffee Association in London. Currently, he is pursuing a master's degree in coffee excellence from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences and is slated to complete the program in 2023.

Almarwai's impact on the coffee industry has been nothing short of remarkable. He is a renowned speaker and mentor, sought after by many aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs in the industry. With his unparalleled knowledge and expertise, Almarwai is a valuable asset to the coffee community, and his contributions are sure to leave a lasting impression for generations to come.