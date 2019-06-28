Allgreen Properties Limited (Allgreen) will launch Juniper Hill, an exclusive and luxurious freehold development in the prime District 10, on 13 July 2019. Nestled within the upscale and tranquil residential enclave of Bukit Timah at 39 Ewe Boon Road, the 115-unit development is just a short 10 minutes' walk to Stevens MRT station (interchange station for the Downtown and upcoming Thomson-East Coast Lines).

Juniper Hill is strategically situated along the famous Bukit Timah Education Belt. Highly sought-after reputable schools including Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Singapore Chinese Girls' School, Raffles Girls' School (Secondary) and St. Joseph's Institution are all within a one-kilometre radius. It is also a 5-minute drive to Singapore's world-renowned Orchard Road shopping belt.

The single 12-storey residential tower will sit on elevated ground with multi-levels of landscaped gardens and a full suite of recreational facilities, including a 50m lap pool, tennis court, gymnasium, spa jacuzzi, sky lounge and sky fitness. Buyers will have a choice of unit types namely 2- and 3- bedroom apartments as well as five units of 4- and 5-bedroom apartments on the top floor of the development branded under its Signature Series. These elegant homes range from 581 square feet to 2,217 square feet in size.

Lee Yew Kwung, CEO of Allgreen said, "We are excited to showcase our latest project, Juniper

Hill in our own shopping mall. Given its proximity to Juniper Hill, Tanglin Mall is an ideal place to

have our sales gallery as potential buyers will be able to appreciate the convenience and vibrant

lifestyle that Juniper Hill has to offer."

Lee added, "Residents will get to enjoy a full suite of exclusive complimentary concierge services

by Juniper Hill1 We are also happy to announce the partnership with Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore to provide additional services to our Juniper Hill's residents. Juniper Hill is created to provide the best of home living to our buyers who seek to live in style amidst a quiet sanctuary and yet enjoy the convenience of being in a very accessible location in a prime district. We believe our buyers will appreciate the quality homes and personalised services in Juniper Hill."

Excellent Connectivity and Proximity to Reputable Schools and Amenities

Juniper Hill is within 10 minutes' walking distance to Stevens MRT station. By 2021, Stevens MRT

station will serve as the MRT interchange for Thomson-East Coast Line and Downtown Line. The

Thomson-East Coast Line connects the Northern and Eastern regions via the Central region and the new downtown area. When the Thomson-East Coast Line is open, getting to Orchard Road, Central Business District, Gardens by the Bay and Marine Parade would be an added attraction.

Juniper Hill is also surrounded by reputable schools. Within one kilometre are highly sought-after

reputable schools including Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road), Singapore Chinese Girls' School, Raffles Girls' School (Secondary), St. Joseph's Institution and EtonHouse International Pre-school (Claymore).

Residents will get to enjoy convenient access to a wide range of amenities. They could get their

daily coffee fix and buy groceries from the Cold Storage supermarket at Alocassia Serviced Apartments which is within walking distance of the development. More F&B options in the vicinity are available at Balmoral Plaza, Newton Food Centre and Adam Food Centre.

Juniper Hill is a short drive away from the Orchard Road shopping belt as well as the well-loved

lifestyle destination, Dempsey Hill which houses highly acclaimed restaurants, cafes and wine bars. In close proximity are green spaces such as Singapore Botanic Gardens (1 MRT station away) and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

The Development

The architectural concept and design of Juniper Hill are inspired by the characteristics of the Juniper tree. Its straight, sleek and unique tree trunk and its intricate weaving in linear forms have been translated into the vertical fins on the tower façade and the feature wall from the building crown to the landscape deck. The colours on the façade are selected in line with warm Juniper forestry.

Within the freehold development, beautifully landscaped gardens across various levels create an

elegant living experience immersed in nature. A quiet enclave with the spa jacuzzi and aqua

massage beds are created at the lower landscape level. Joined by the Juniper Trail lined with juniper trees is the upper landscape level which includes a 50m lap pool, BBQ pavilions, children's playground and lounge beds at the Juniper Nests. The elevated building design allows for more facilities e.g. a function room and gymnasium are under the building tower and a tennis court is built above the substation and carpark. At the roof level, there are other facilities such as a sky lounge, yoga deck, dining deck, stargazing deck and sky fitness. The apartments are oriented in the North and South facing views.

Buyers will have a choice of apartment types which include 2-bedroom, 2-bedroom Premium, 3-

bedroom, 3-bedroom+Study, 4-bedroom, 4-bedroom+Study as well as 5-bedroom units. The interiors are well laid out with efficient and usable spaces for the residents. All of the units in Juniper Hill are provided with marble flooring in the living and dining, luxury kitchen appliances from Miele and De-Dietrich, sanitary wares from Laufen and fittings from Hansgrohe.

In driving towards higher efficiency and improved living quality in the Internet-of-Things (IOT) and

digitalization era, Juniper Hill will offer smart home provisions such as smart door lock, smart aircon control, a smart smoke detector that allow easy remote control via an app. Buyers can create their personalised smart home as they have the option to connect to more smart home features that meet their lifestyle needs. Through the smart community app, residents can pre-register and send an e- invitation with a QR code to their guests and also book the use of facilities. Residents can also pick up their parcel deliveries from the smart parcel station.

In partnership with Shangri-La Hotel

Residents will get to enjoy a full suite of exclusive complimentary concierge services by Juniper Hill. In addition, Allgreen has partnered Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore to provide residents with additional services such as free delivery of daily fresh bakes from Shangri-La Hotel's Shophouse, laundry services as well as assistance with bookings to restaurants or accommodations.