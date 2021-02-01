Chirag Alawadhi is an eminent social media influencer who has proved that a person's instinct can lead him to triumph. Hailing from Hisar, Haryana, Chirag has achieved milestones and he has set an example for the young generation. Working with WittyFeed, Steelbird, and Marketing Moves has helped his career and today he earns around ₹60,00,000 annually. Today he leads a lavish life, but life didn't handle him everything with a silver spoon.

What made him successful?

Chirag started his career during his early twenties. He believes that his confidence and determination helped him to achieve his goals. His family and friends have always supported him through thick and thin. But the only thing which made him successful is his allegiance. Chirag has learned from his experience that if a person is passionate about his goals, then nothing is going to stop him from achieving victory. When asked about success, Chirag says " I believe that my accomplishments don't make me successful. The way my actions inspire the youth makes me a successful person."

Strive For Accomplishment

Chirag wasn't lucky enough to get everything on a silver platter. He had to build his career from scratch. During the early phases of his career, he had to make content with an inexpensive phone. The phone didn't have enough features and it was difficult to make content with it. Chirag was able to do it because he didn't want to miss this opportunity to learn and grow. He kept striving for his goals and today, he is one of the most renowned digital marketer and social media influencers. By being the Founder of Marketing Moves, Esports Minute, and iPromptdigital.com, Chirag has proved that nothing can stop a person from being successful if he is determined enough.

Forthcoming Plans

Chirag's forthcoming plan is to keep exploring and keep working on newer ideas. He plans to be one of the most successful entrepreneurs and he is already striving hard for it. His journey to success has inspired youth and he wants to keep inspiring them through his hard work. In this competitive world, it is going to be difficult for Chirag to climb up the ladder of success but with the right skills, he will be able to accomplish his goals.