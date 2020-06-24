Sameer Mahan is a 21 years old entrepreneur from Seattle, Washington. By day, he is a photographer and shares his beautiful journeys, by night he is a well-known Tik Toker who has staggered with over 10 million views.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since I was a kid, I would always take pictures of my family or my friends. I would bring my camera to school when I was 10 years old and take photos of my friends. It wasn't until I was 14 years old when a family friend of mine wanted me to take some pictures for his wedding that made me very interested in doing photography professionally,

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your business?

In my business, every client has an amazing story to tell. I love to bring out their story through my photos, whether they want to share their culture, hobbies, etc.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not "burn out"?

Go for it! Don't make others stop you. Always keep taking photos and improving along the way.

What inspires you as a photographer?

"Photography There is always a creative quest for new inspiration. I try to travel or visit new places as much as possible. I listen to music to get in the mood to create—music that speaks to me. I also use communities such as LooksLikeFilm and social networks to follow the work of talented photographers. Besides, I get inspired by other artists' work the same way that I am inspired by the world around me, films, and even books."

With millions of views and thousands of fans, Sameer is well on his way to becoming one of the lucky few who reach mega-stardom through social media.

Why do you think your content is successful? What would your tips be for making

great TikTok content?

"I think my content is successful because I can share with the world my passion and love for photography and comedy. Things that can make your content successful on TikTok us to make sure that you are always doing the current trends. Whether it could be a dance, a new recipe, etc. There is nothing wrong with trying something new. Something else that is important is that your content should be shareable. If one person sees your video and loves it, they will most likely send it to their friend/s. Lastly, make sure your video is about 12-15 seconds and that you have good lighting and high-quality videos. Its key to have your videos 12-15 seconds because a lot of people can get bored easily watching a 1-minute video."

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I'm mostly active on Instagram and TikTok They can always reach out to me through thereby

DM and I'll try my best to answer their questions!