With just a couple of weeks left for the streaming of the Netflix original series, The Witcher, creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has revealed some new details about the drama. Apart from explaining the theme, she also disclosed some details about the monsters that will be featured in the fantasy series.

The television web series is based on a book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. It will revolve around the life of a mutated monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia, played by Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor Henry Cavill.

Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher:

Plot

The Witcher tells the story of a solitary monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia. He struggles to fit in a place filled with people, who are more wicked than beasts. The fantasy drama will also feature the story of a powerful sorceress and a young princess. The princess has a dangerous secret. The three lead characters will learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Cast

The Witcher will feature Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist Tuirseach, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig and Emma Appleton as Princess Renfri

Special characters

The Witcher will feature some fascinating characters with an interesting and complicated backstory. Viewers will get to know about them through Geralt, the creator teased in an interview with Cnet.

Hissrich said it will not be interesting to feature only sentient monsters and show them getting killed for doing bad things. So, viewers can look forward to watching a friendly relationship between Geralt and monsters in some sequels.

"Witchers were originally created to kill monsters, but now the communities treat the Witchers like monsters. They're only doing what the people asked them to do. That's a running theme in The Witcher: Everyone needs someone who is worse than them to make themselves feel better," the showrunner added.

Number of episodes with details

The End's Beginning - A monster slain, a butcher named Four Marks - We look at a sorceress's earlier days Betrayer Moon - A picky eater, a family shamed Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials - The Law of Surprise is how one repays Bottled Appetites - A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed Rare Species - The hunt for a dragon is underway Before a Fall - A return to before a kingdom is flamed Much More - The Witcher Family as you all like to say

Streaming details

The Netflix original fantasy drama series will be streamed online here on December 20.

Promo