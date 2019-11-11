Looks like Miley's fans won't hear much from her for a few days. Miley Cyrus has undergone a vocal cord surgery and will not be seen or heard much for the next few days. According to reports and sources, the "Malibu" singer had issues related to her vocal cords but did not know about it until recently.

Miley was reportedly admitted in the hospital for a mere tonsils issue, but, it was later discovered that the situation was more serious than it actually seemed. Sources who spoke to PEOPLE have said that the singer had vocal cord issues for years, but it had been undetected.

When the problem was detected, Miley was told to get a surgery done before the end of 2019 and sources also confirmed that the singer was warned that the recovery would take several weeks. Currently, the singer has been discharged from the hospital after a successful surgery but must be giving complete rest to her vocals.

Miley who has been working on new music is required to stall all her recordings and performances until she fully recovers. "She is doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year," a source who is close to the "Don't Call Me Angel," told PEOPLE.

Cody Simpson who is dating the 26-year-old singer has shared a picture that may indicate that the surgery has been a successful one. He posted a black and white picture and titled it "success". About three weeks ago, Miley Cyrus had shared a picture that was captioned "On vocal rest not body" which indicated that she would be taking a break from singing.

A few days after her split from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley released her latest song "Slide Away". Her hospitalisation for tonsillitis happened right after these series of events. Miley's fans are hoping for the singer's speedy recovery and can't wait to have her back again!