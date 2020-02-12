To All the Boys I have Loved Before 2 or popularly known as To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You is streaming on Netflix from today, February 12. Here is all you need to know about the drama. The second part of the series is streaming after a wait of two years. The series is based on the second book by Jenny Han who is well known for her work P.S I Still Love You.

Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo) are back as the leading couple of the series. But there is a surprise in the second series as John Ambrose McClaren (played by singer Jordan Fisher) is introduced as Lara Jean's love interest.

Two love interests

The conflict of interest and two love interests is expected to make the drama more emotional and intriguing. Meanwhile, To All The Boys 2 will be available on Netflix on Wednesday (February 12 (It will start streaming at 3 a.m. (Eastern Time), those in the West Coast can watch it from midnight.

To All The Boys 2 , an 80s-style teen romance trilogy, is directed by Michael Fimognari. It also stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Kelcey Mawema, Ross Butler, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, and Holland Taylor.

The sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before series released in 2018, will also have a third part titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It is in the post-production and date of its release has not been announced yet.

Emotional upheavals of Lara Jean

The plot of the second instalment revolves around the emotional upheavals of Lara Jean and Peter as they become a couple. It is about balancing a relationship and figuring out what they really want. But things get complicated with the entry of John Ambrose who receives a letter from Lara Jean. With his entry into Lara Jean's life, she has to figure out if a girl can be in love with two boys simultaneously or it is just a passing emotion.