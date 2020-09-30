A Special CBI court hearing the demolition of the Babri mosque case that happened on December 6, 1992, has acquitted all the 32 accused saying that the act of demolition was spontaneous and also not a planned move.

Those who got acquitted in the case include the former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, among others. The special CBI judge S.K. Yadav said in his verdict that the demolition was not a planned act but it was spontaneous.

32 Accused Acquitted

The court further said the CBI had failed to substantiate the charges leveled against the 32 accused persons for the past 28 years. The court also said that the video recordings submitted to the court were 'tampered with'.

As soon as the court announced the acquittal of the accused, jubilation broke out outside the court, in Ayodhya and Lucknow, where supporters of the leaders were present to celebrate the occasion.