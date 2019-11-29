Earlier on Thursday, Netflix's Raising Dion star Alisha Wainwright was reportedly spotted holding hands with on-screen boyfriend Justin Timberlake outside The Absinthe House bar on Bourbon Street, New Orleans. The duo is currently filming a drama titled Palmer.

In the photo that has been viral since then, Wainwright is seen stroking 38-year-old co-actor Timberlake's knee seated in the balcony of the bar during a boozy night after a hectic schedule. Alisha seemed to be cozying up to the night, while Timberlake appeared to be worse-to-wear in the photo that The Sun released.

The incident has sparked an inferno of suspicion across the industry and among the fans regarding the on-screen couple's relationship. Irrespective of the fact, the co-stars moved on with their shooting schedule, ignoring the scandal that broke out over the weekend.

Family reacts to the scandal

However, thirty-seven-year-old Jessica Biel, who is married to Cry Me A River singer since the year 2012, laughed off the entire matter, calling it "nothing" but two friends hanging out together after a long day. Biel's calm composure while taking the news and handling it like any other rumor has won her hearts among Timberlake-Biel fans. The star-couple has a four-year-old son, Silas.

Meanwhile, Jeff Wainwright, Alisha's father, who is also a music producer, defended his daughter's "free spirit" and criticized the media for making a mountain out of a molehill. Alisha and Timberlake are working on a film and all the "hoopla" is a part of the business, Jeff added.

Respecting Alisha's personal space, in his response to The Daily Mail magazine, Jeff added: "I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that. She is a young lady, 30-years-old, she is living her life and doing what she has gotta do."

Though the rumor is taking a run on the hill, Timberlake and Wainwright have kept themselves away from reacting to the news.