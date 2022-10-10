Alien Species To Come to Earth Within Weeks; Huge Meteor Will Bring Them, Claims Time Traveler From 2671

Aliens will be on planet Earth in a few months, according to a self-proclaimed time traveler. A huge meteor will bring aliens to the Earth in December 2022, according to Eno Alric, who claims to be a time traveler.

The TikTok user claimed that alien species will crash to Earth on a giant meteor.

The user who is also known as 'theradianttimetraveler' took to the app claiming to be warning people about five major events that will supposedly change the course of human history, reported Daily Star.

humans Will Discover New Planets in a Few Months

The user also claimed that humans will discover new planets between November 2022 and May 2023 and predicted that a catastrophic tsunami will hit the US west coast, mainly San Francisco in 2023.

Large Meteor Will Hit Earth Containing New Types of Metals And Alien Species

Predicting the exact dates of the incident, the user said, "November 30, 2022: The James Webb telescope finds a planet that is a mirrored version of Earth. December 8, 2022: A large meteor hits Earth containing new types of metals and alien species. February 6, 2023: A group of 4 teenagers discover ancient ruins and a device that opens a wormhole to other galaxies," reported Daily Star.

Social Media Users Say They Have Saved The Dates

Viewers were divided by the claims made in the clip as over 1,900 TikTok users took to the comments either denying the claims or searching for more answers. While some users asked others to not believe in time travel.

"I saving this stuff I'm just on to you," commented a user while another said, "Don't believe in time travel."

It came as an expert claimed that humans could be living inside a black hole which is in another universe. Polish theoretical physicist Nikodem PopÅ‚awski also stated that black holes could be the seeds of a new universe.

