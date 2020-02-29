It was in 2004 that a mysterious UFO baffled US Navy pilots and screeched across the sky at breathtaking speed. The incident is now known as the Nimitz incident and the space vessel that defied all laws of physics is popularly called tic-tac UFO. In 2017, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released a video clip of the tic-tac UFO, and the authenticity of the clip was later confirmed by Joseph Gradisher, a US Navy spokesman.

The mysterious origin of tic-tac UFO

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists alleged that the spaceship is concrete evidence of aliens visiting the earth to monitor human activities. However, a section of other people believe that the flying vessels could be secret military craft developed by the government without public knowledge.

Adding up the heat of the seemingly bizarre conspiracy theories, UFO researcher Diane Tessman has now claimed that the tic-tac UFO might most be probably a human-made space vessel powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Tessman made the comments during an exclusive chat with Daily Star Online.

"They would have known the Navy was doing maneuvers there and they didn't seem to care that they were seen and not only that but the Tic Tacs engaged in a cat-and-mouse kind of game. And so I profiled the Tic Tacs in a forensic profiling manner and I said their behavior seems to be human to me. They show pride and arrogance like the fighter jet pilots do to be in a contest, a non-violent contest, and the Tic Tac pilots seem to have the advanced technologies," said Tessman.

Did Donald Trump deploy a tic-tac UFO to threaten Pyongyang?

A few weeks back, Mike Turber, a former United States Air Force intelligence expert, had claimed that the tic-tac UFO actually belongs to the country's military force. Turber added that US President Donald Trump is well aware of the mysterious flying vessel.

He also claimed that Trump once deployed the UFO to Pyongyang at a time when North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was repeatedly conducting missile tests.