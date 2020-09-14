In a milestone development, a team of researchers has apparently discovered phosphine on the clouds of Venus. According to space scientists, phosphine might be most probably of biotic origin, and it clearly indicates that alien life at least in its microbial form could be thriving in Venus.

Here's an MIT video put up on Youtube and accessed by more than 30,000 viewers already and the press conference of the authorities is likely in a few hours.

[This is a developing story. Updates will be added later]

Several scientists consider phosphine as a biosignature, and the chemistry behind the formation of this compound by abiotic causes still remains unknown. Scientists have detected phosphine using the Atacama (ALMA) array located in Chile and the James Clerk Maxwell telescope located in Hawaii.