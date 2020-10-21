Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) took to Twitch to play the hit video game 'Among Us' and was successful in drawing 700,000 viewers in total for her game. She was also joined by Democrat leader from Minnesota, Ilhan Omar while playing the multi-player video game. Was she just having fun playing the game? No, she was there also to request people to vote in the presidential election.

During the peak time, 440,000 people went to the Twitch stream set up by AOC and she also got 200,000 followers through different broadcasts by gaming stars Pokimane, Jacksepticeye, HasanAbi and Moistcr1tikal as she played along with them. The first of its kind initiative surely amazed the youths who watched a politician play video game while trying to survive the attack by rivals on the spaceship. But will this transform into votes is still a question.

AOC Asks People to Vote Trump Out of Office

However, the 31-year-old representative had told during the Twitch stream to vote blue. "We have the ability to vote Trump out of office, to vote for a Biden-Kamala ticket. Let's make sure we change this country," AOC had said.

Twitch is watched by nearly 40 million people in the U.S. every month. However, the largest followers of the platform are gamers and few who are interested in politics. This is the first time someone came on Twitch, played the game and conveyed a political message officially.

Earlier, AOC had tweeted her followers [9.1 million] announcing that she would play the game Among Us and asked if they wanted to take part in the game. Reports claim that this is not the first time she has tried to pull off an online stint. In May, she had played Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, a hit among young people. Even Biden is said to be active in this game where players can visit and talk to a digital version of the Democratic nominee.

Considering the number of people joining AOC's streaming [440,000 from her account] is great news. The biggest number recorded was 628,000 when Drake was streaming with well-known streamer Ninja on Fortnite. But reports claim that usually popular streamers get followers from few hundreds to few thousands.

AOC's game attracted a lot of online reactions and people were seen welcoming her move.