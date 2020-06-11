Today we would like to introduce to you Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta, Jr.

David was originally born on July 4th, 1986 in San Jose, CA. He is very proud of his Heritage being half Mexican and half Korean. David has a background in Law Enforcement and Business. David worked on a few acting projects in San Francisco, which is where he fell in love with acting. David enjoys modeling, blogging, and offering tips on lifestyle and fashion through his Instagram. David understands the importance of being professional, prompt and innovative. David's Instagram @David_Murrietta.

Alexandra Creteau was born on September 8, 1986, in a small beautiful city Chernovtsy in Ukraine. She spent all of her childhood there. Alexandra studied civil and criminal law in her college in Ukraine. When she turned 18, Alexandra relocated with her family to Russia to be closer to her relatives and extended family. At the age of 21, she moved to the United States. After Alexandra adapted to her new life in the US, she fell in love with modeling and acting.

Alexandra started as a model in New England (Boston area) and slowly transitioned into acting. Alexandra loves modeling, but acting is her biggest passion. Alexandra's Instagram @AlexandraCreteau.

Today, we will be talking about their Instagram and Youtube experience and growth on Youtube as a Couple.

We'd love to hear more about how you decided to start vlogging together and what you are currently focused on?

David Murrietta: "Alexandra introduced me first to the world of being a Social Media Influencer through Instagram and I was part of some of her vlogs on her Russian Youtube channels. As the channel gained popularity, we would get multiple requests to create a couples channel. We decided to film vlogs together on our English YouTube channel: Dalex Vlogs".

Alexandra Creteau: " It worked out great for us, as we spend a lot of time together and work great together; if you would love to do YouTube channel as a couple, it is ideal to live together with your partner. If you live separate, you can easily find yourself only meeting up to film and edit. Editing takes even more time than creating an outline or filming itself."

David Murrietta: "My biggest piece of advice would be to decide together what type of content you want to film, and see if you can create dozens of videos based around that theme. Find something that excites you both."

Alexandra Creteau: "We research a lot of family channels. You have to keep in mind that family vlogs or similar channels will change as your family dynamic changes. If you will have kids, keep in mind your daily vlogs will change as you grow: decide if you want your kids/pets/roommates involved in your content or not".

Let's talk about sharing responsibilities. How do you guys share responsibilities?

Alexandra Creteau: "I feel it is vital to set guidelines where one person can come up with outline/topics, one sets up equipment, one can decide mood/flow of the video, one decides the "story", one edits: being able to maintain this balance of responsibilities in working towards these finished videos is the secret to our success.

David Murrietta: "I think shared responsibilities are about roles and contributions. These roles can change depending on the content or theme. Being able to adapt and almost read the other person's thoughts or visions on a particular video can shift roles. Being able to adapt to these roles makes a seamless transition from one video to the next."

What do you like the most about Youtube and Instagram?

Alexandra Creteau: "I think we both can agree...Going outside of the office: being a content creator allows you to take your work with you wherever you are in the entire world! We have created so many memories in such a short amount of time because of YouTube and Instagram."

David Murrietta: "I can Definitely agree. I don't believe a 9-5 job is for me. The biggest reward for having a couple's YouTube channel is we are able to spend all the time we want together and helps us to focus and grow as a couple more than we could ever imagine while creating positive content for audiences of all ages to enjoy. Imagine going on vacation, traveling, and creating timeless memories that last a lifetime with your soulmate: That's my job."