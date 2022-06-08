Alex Martino Explains Why Investing in Ecommerce is Smarter than Real Estate If You're Under 40

During the last two years, the world has seen an exponential rise in the number of online shoppers. Seeing the shift in demand and also considering the situation that the pandemic imposed on people, many businesses have gone digital, permanently shutting down their brick and mortar stores. This incredible change has impacted the already booming e-commerce industry positively, so much so that e-commerce has become a lucrative channel of investment for people around the world.

E-commerce has always been a safer stream of investment compared to real estate and stocks, but now it is moving ahead of them to emerge as the most profitable investment platform. Alex Martino, a 24-year-old successful digital entrepreneur, believes that millennials who are looking for low-risk high-return investment opportunities or have not yet invested their money anywhere can venture into e-commerce to see their money grow.

Alex Martino is the founder and CEO of Scaling Group LLC, one of the largest full-service digital marketing companies in the world. The Scaling Group offers marketing services to e-commerce ventures from different corners of the world. So far, the company has served clients across various industries, advertising on globally renowned digital brands like LinkedIn, Instagram, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and TikTok. The success of the company is attributed to the impeccable marketing strategies and profound knowledge of the industry that Alex Martino possessed.

Alex has been in digital marketing for several years, developing a close insight into this space. He has also invested his years in building valuable resources and contacts in the e-commerce industry to grow Scaling Group from 0 to now more than 1500 clients. All this was not that easy for Alex as he had to overcome several barriers on the way. At 18, Alex moved back from college with no blueprint for his future. He invested one year in himself, learning about digital trends and the e-commerce space. Today, he attributes that year to his escalating success as a digital entrepreneur, spinning higher returns for his clients.

It was not just inexperience that Alex had to overcome during his initial years. Ignorance of people about e-commerce and its growth potential is the biggest challenge for him, and he is still striving to change this mindset. People often focus on traditional investment streams like real estate and stocks without realizing how fast the digital market is growing. Through Scaling Group, Alex wants people to see the endless possibilities of investing in the e-commerce industry and see their money grow through proven strategies.

Technical prowess, transparency, and measurable results are what define Alex's company, Scaling Group, today. The company has a proficient team of digital marketers who deliver results beyond expectations. Alex's exceptional work ethic and unique marketing approach have brought constant growth to the company. His unmatched understanding of e-commerce algorithms and cash flow through digital ads has consistently benefited the clients.

Alex always wants to be a learner because he knows how fast the digital world is evolving. The more he keeps abreast with the latest developments in the industry, the better he can serve the clients. This is where Scaling Group stands apart from other e-commerce service providers because it not only delivers real results but also educates people about the prospects of the e-commerce industry.