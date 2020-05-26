Becoming a social media star has become a career goal for many youths today, and many consider this to be an easy job. However Alex Ketchum is proving that it takes more than just holding a camera to make a name for yourself on Youtube. Alex has combined his clever sense of humour, his technical skills from his film production background, and his hard working mindset to create a winning formula for making videos go viral.

After earning a BFA in film production at York University, Alex set his sights on following his passion for entertaining. Alex has always been a comedian at heart. Having performed standup at one of Toronto's most well known comedy clubs, the Second City, Alex felt as though the next step for him was to start growing his presence on social media. Over a short span of time, Alex produced several viral videos that quickly grabbed the audience's attention. With his quick wit, off the cuff remarks, and sarcastic but overall positive tone, Alex's particular brand of comedy is a refreshing and clever take on many popular Youtube trends. His videos have even gained the attention of popular entertainment publisher LADbible, as well as others including VT and Right This Minute.

Part of what has allowed Alex to create viral videos is his work ethic. "I don't believe that you can make it on Youtube if you're going to be lazy. I try to be fully dedicated to making high quality videos in the most efficient way possible. I only want to release videos that I'm proud of because I know I worked hard on them, and I don't believe in taking shortcuts", said the youtuber. Alex has never been afraid to push the boundaries, and he believes in putting all of his effort into making high quality videos that are up to par with the big time Youtubers. Alex's dedication, cleverness and wit have helped him to gain an understanding of what makes videos go viral, and his name is surely one to remember as he continues to expand his influence across all social media platforms.