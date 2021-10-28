Alert Issued: Walmart's Recalled Air Freshener Kills Two People Including One Child

Walmart issued a product recall for an air freshener spray last week. The retail giant has now issued an alert for the customers who bought the recalled air fresher after it was linked to a dangerous bacteria that killed at least two, including a child. "Our sympathies go out to the four families that have been impacted by this situation," the company said in a statement Tuesday, October 26.

Walmart recalled roughly 3,900 bottles of the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones over 'rare and dangerous' bacteria last week. The Consumer Product Safety Commission informed that the air freshener spray contained the bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomallei, which is responsible for causing Whitmore's disease. It is "a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted. CPSC notified four melioidosis infections in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota that recently killed two Americans, including one child.

Walmart noted that the company "proactively put plans in action to notify customers and prevent further product sales while federal agencies continue their investigation." The company added that it pulled the spray from shelves in about 55 stores in 18 states as soon as the issue was brought to their knowledge.

Walmart contacted customers and notified them of the 'danger'

Walmart contacted customers who purchased the spray online on Friday, October 22 via email and alerted them of the recall. The company is also "sending letters to another 263 customers with no email address on record and placing calls to a small number of other customers with no available email or physical address," the statement added.

Walmart offered a $20 gift card for returned product

Walmart asked customers who still have the spray in their homes to stop using it immediately, double-bag it in zip locks, and place it in a cardboard box. It was strictly advised not to open the bottle or attempt to discard it in any way. Walmart insisted that "these products be handled correctly and returned to Walmart." "Walmart will provide a full refund and offer a $20 gift card for any inconvenience," the company said.