Alec Baldwin Believes he's Innocent, Says he Could Have Killed Himself if Responsible for Hutchins' Death

Actor Alec Baldwin, during his first interview after the fateful incident at the sets of Rust, made some sensational claims and received flak on the internet. Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins was killed during the shooting of Rust after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, which happened to contain real ammunition. The blame for Hutchins death has been shifted on a lot of people including Baldwin, the movie's Assistant Director, armorer, producers, and many more since then. An investigation into the incident is underway and no charges have been filed as of now.

Alec Baldwin, however, is convinced that he's innocent and won't face any charges. During an interview with ABC Thursday, December 2 night, the actor went on to claim that he didn't even pull the trigger and the gun went off on its own while in his hands. He also noted that he loved Hutchins immensely and has bonded with her widower since the fateful tragedy.

Baldwin further stressed that he is not responsible for Hutchins' death but someone is. "Honest to God, if I thought I was responsible I might have killed myself," he added. The actor hinted that he's been told by 'people' that it is highly unlikely he'll face criminal charges in connection with Hutchins' death. Baldwin also said that he was not aware that Hutchins had died until hours later.

'I let go of the hammer and the gun went off'

Alec Baldwin then dissed Donald Trump who had alleged that the actor had 'loaded the gun himself.' "Just when you think things can't get any more surreal, here's the president of the United States making a comment on this tragic situation," he said. Baldwin, for the first time, talked in detail about the incident and noted that he was filming a scene inside a church when he was handed the gun. According to the actor, he had cocked the gun and was discussing with Hutchins how it showed on camera when he let go of the hammer and the gun went off.

'You have given me a reason to live'

Alec Baldwin, in the aftermath of his much emotional TV interview, posted a photo of himself with one of six children and honored his wife in the caption for the 'joy and love' she has given. "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live," he added. The actor was trolled for completely ignoring Halyna Hutchins in his post that he made after talking about her death in the tearful interview.