A new report says that alcohol consumption reduces immunity and thus, increases the risk of contracting coronavirus. Especially at a time when people are home quarantined, their alcohol needs rise, it said.

The USA Today reports that its sales across US has risen drastically. More demand was found in spirits and premixed cocktails. The World Health Organization says that alcohol consumption might put one at increased risk for contracting the COVID-19, as it weakens natural immune system of the body.

Studies

Sanitizers, with more than 70 percent ethanol, kill the novel coronavirus, but that doesn't work with alcohol consumption, as it decreases the ability of the body to handle coronavirus on its own. Globally, alcohol consumption causes 2.8 million premature deaths per year.

A 2018 paper published in BMJ Open reviewing 14 studies on the subject identified that there was 83 percent increased risk of Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) among people who consumed alcohol in higher amounts compared to those who took it in lesser amount. Further analysis of dosage response showed that for every 10–20 gram of a higher alcohol intake per day, there was an 8 percent increase in the risk of CAP.

It is to be noted that pneumonia is one of the fatal symptoms of COVID-19. Another study showed that individuals with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) are more likely to develop pneumonia, tuberculosis (TB), infection of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and also Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) driven by of adverse immunity.

What WHO says

WHO Europe's regional office in a report which was out on Tuesday said, "Alcohol compromises the body's immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes." The organization recommended people to minimize alcohol consumption at any time in general, and during the coronavirus pandemic in particular.

WHO also points out that strong concentrations or large amount of alcohol does not kill novel coronavirus in the body, it could be fatal too! Like 44 people in Iran expired due to bootleg alcohol consumption.

Also when in self-isolation, those with existing mental health condition may not be stable. WHO says that alcohol will put such persons at risk, mentally and could lead to domestic violence.