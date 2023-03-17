Alcacor Networks Launches Blockchain-Based Platform Set to Transform Network Marketing

Although at the heart of numerous billion-dollar companies and set to become a $200+ billion industry by 2028 the traditional network marketing model has long suffered from inequitable profit distribution and proven too vulnerable to fraudulent manipulation. Built by a group of seasoned veterans and entrepreneurs, Alcacor addresses these key issues by becoming the first network marketing platform to embrace Web3 tech and implement a full-scale marketing approach.

Network marketing's shortcomings are the result of two key issues:

1. Previous technical limitations made it nearly impossible to track and control network marketing structures.

2. Centralized single-source income makes it difficult for lower-tier members to properly monetize their efforts.

The hurdle in regaining the public's trust in network marketing is finding a way to provide full operational transparency that ensures all parties adhere to the terms and conditions of the business. As the first blockchain-based network marketing platform, Alcacor uses Blockchain technology to permanently record, verify, and store all network activity providing complete transparency to all the parties involved. Going beyond that, Alcacor uses smart contracts computer programs that automatically execute the terms of an agreement to guarantee commission payments, enforce sales targets, and ensure that all parties adhere to the original terms of the business.

According to co-founder Magnus Larsson, Alcacor's future-seeking approach is already generating significant traction in the industry. "Alcacor Networks is truly proving to be a revolutionary project. Our automated payment system has already received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both existing and brand-new members," says Magnus.

On top of the tech, the Alcacor ecosystem is also directly addressing the issue of single-source income by creating AlcaAmp, a web3-based viral marketing platform that gives networkers, entrepreneurs, and influencers access to exclusive international brands and their original products. Through first-of-its-kind interoperability, the Alcacor ecosystem is creating more equitable earning opportunities by giving users a chance to share special offers with their existing networks, generate new sales, and monetize their followings like never before.

Accordingly to co-founder Christine Ya, Alca Amp is offering a career-defining opportunity for any professional marketer. "Right now, Alca Amp is providing salespeople and marketers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to scale their business, improve their skills, and ride the next transformative wave of innovation," says Christine.

In addition to their two flagship marketing platforms, Alcacor has also launched Alcamind, an educational platform that doubles-down on their commitment to providing a full-scale approach to monetization, transparency, and personal development. Joining Alcacor's closed loop, 360-degree infrastructure Alca Mind is built to fuel the personal growth of members at every stage of development. With courses designed for every experience level, Alca Mind ensures that users make the most out of every opportunity within the Alcacor ecosystem.

Through what they call a 360-degree approach, Alcacor's founders say that they aren't looking to disrupt network marketing they are looking to reclaim it. By bringing trust back to the industry through cutting-edge technology and marrying network marketing's potential for exponential growth with supplemental monetization and personal development opportunities the Alcacor ecosystem isn't built to "fix" the network marketing industry, it's built to re-invent it.

Company Information: As the first network marketing platform to embrace Web3 values and give users access to supplemental marketing channels Alcacor Network marries best-in-class monetization with unprecedented security and transparency.

Through our segment-defining blockchain technology, smart contract-automated payouts, and monetization opportunities, Alcacor is reclaiming the industry we love and giving it back to you the people that fuel it.