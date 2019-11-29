The Albanian government on Friday has decided to end the search and rescue operation in the country. According to the reports by the Defence Ministry, the death toll has climbed up to 49.

A report by the Xinhua News Agency said that 45 people were rescued and 49 were reported dead. The highest number of death reported was from the tourist city of Durres and the town of Thumana with the count being 25 and 23 respectively.

It was also reported that among the deceased there were families that were killed by the catastrophe. The earthquake has left more than 500 people injured and at least 900 homes destroyed.

The Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama said to the media that he has asked for aid from various countries and has already received around 5 million Euros and 1.5 million dollars, which was insufficient with the damage they have incurred.

The PM said that the citizens and the tourists in the affected regions who have been spending the nights inside tents would be shifted to hotel rooms soon. He added that once the rescue operations are concluded the damage assessment would be carried out.

Since the 6.5 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, there have been several aftershocks in the country. American popstars have been sharing messages of support with Albania on social media networks. Rita Ora who was born to Albanian parents posted on social media to talk about the need to help the victims of the disaster and is a part of the disaster relief in Albania.

Specialists from many countries have been a part of the rescue operations.