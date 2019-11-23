The CW is without a doubt working on an 'Avengers: Endgame' level crossover event for the small screens with Crisis on Infinite Earths. But only this time, DC fans would witness an unprecedented crossover as DC superheroes established under The CW and characters existing outside other Universes will all come together. Unfortunately, one character that fans won't be seeing is the King of Seven Seas from Smallville.

Crisis on Infinite Earths has fans hyped especially since the crossover is set to bring in several versions of the Man of Steel from Smallville, Supergirl, Superman returns and more. But clearly, the upcoming sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event will explore further beyond, on a multi-verse level.

Actor Alan Ritchson plays as Hawk in DC Universe' Titans series

Ever since fans began understanding the 'crisis' event that's about to unfold, the question on a lot of minds is if the episode will see any and all past DC actors from small and big screen return for a brief cameo. The answer: the network tried.

Speaking to Collider, Titans star Alan Ritchson was asked if the actor was asked to appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths. But not as his current DC persona, Hawk rather as Aquaman from his past DC iteration.

Arrowverse' Crisis on Infinite Earths will span over on other shows

For those unaware, Ritchson played as Aquaman on The CW's Smallville series. Since the character already exists inside the network's own DC Universe, it was expected of the actor to make an appearance. Unfortunately, it never took place due to schedule conflicts.

"They did reach out to me," Ritchson said in an interview. "We tried to work it out. We were shooting and it was a very difficult schedule for us. We were shooting three episodes at once all the time. I would have had to leave the country and come back in to get a permit specifically for that show.

I did want to participate. We tried to work it out. I'm happy that everybody is getting to come back. I'm especially happy for the fans. That's why we do this. Those shows are like a bonanza for the fans. I wish I could have been a part of it."

Ritchson wasn't the only Smallville star who couldn't be part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths events. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) uninterested in being part of the crossover on the terms that were offered to him by the network. Krypton star Cameron Cuffe also couldn't participate due to scheduling issues.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will begin from next month Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl. And will run throughout Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.