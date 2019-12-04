For many breakout stars, doing a big-budget project with a high profile studio such as Disney would be the ideal environment to kick off their career in Hollywood. But for some, it could also negatively affect their chances of ever getting other potential roles and possibly lead to even the demise of their career. Unfortunately, Aladdin star Mena Massoud seems to be facing the short end side of that scenario.

The live-action Aladdin movie was a massive blockbuster hit for Disney and crossed the $1 billion dollar mark at the global box office. Massoud's casting to play the titular role came about after an extensive search for talent. but that hasn't played out in his favour even with the film's success as the actor claims to be currently in a struggling situation in getting an audition in Hollywood.

Aladdin Star Mena Massoud will be seen in Hulu series Reprisal

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast (via Comicbook), the Aladdin star got to address his concern while speaking about his upcoming role in the Hulu series Reprisal. The actor opened up stating he's tired of not being able to voice the real scenario which is entirely different from what many may perceive.

"I'm kind of tired of staying quiet about it," Massoud said. "I want people to know that it's not always dandelions and roses when you're doing something like Aladdin. 'He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.' It's none of those things. I haven't had a single audition since Aladdin came out."

Disney earned more than $1billion with Aladdin which was considered a blockbuster success

Before fans jump to any conclusions about Massoud's Hulu series project, the gig came up to the actor before Aladdin's release. Though he received some praise for his portrayal and even earned a breakout Award from the SCAD Savannah Film Festival - his acting career, at the point, stands with no audition.

"It's wild to a lot of people," he explained. "People have these ideas in their head. It's like, I'm sitting here being like, okay, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition? Like I'm not expecting you to be like, here's Batman. But can I just get in the room? Like, can you just give me a chance? So it's not always what you think."

Massoud's current expectations seem to have changed after what he's faced since the release of Aladdin. "I've had to really pull them back," he said. "...As for whether people are gonna discover me from it or what it's going to do, I literally have no clue."