Alabama Man Tries to Arrange 'Brutal' Rape of a Woman via an App for $2000

The FBI arrested an Alabama man for allegedly orchestrating a female friend's rape via an app. The arrest was made on Thursday, January 6. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Matthias Jacob Edward Mann allegedly tried to hire a man to 'brutally' kidnap and rape a Wisconsin woman. The man, however, turned out to be an undercover cop.

Mann reportedly enquired a group on the messaging app Kik whether someone could 'abduct and rape a bitch' in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin last month. Detective Christian Berg, who was monitoring the group 'Abduction and R@pe 3' undercover, decided to engage with Mann, who used the user name 'Dylan H.'

"Can anyone abduct and rape a b--ch in Wisconsin?" Mann asked in the group, according to court documents. Detective Berg reached out to him saying he would help. Mann allegedly referred to the victim from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, as an 'ex-friend.'

'The most brutal rape imaginable'

Mann told Detective Berg, who was undercover, via the app that he wanted the victim to experience 'the most brutal rape imaginable.' Mann and Berg spoke on the phone to straighten out the details of their arrangement. Berg recorded the phone call. Mann even sent $75 as an advance payment for the supposed kidnapping, having no idea that the man he is trying to hire for the heinous crime is an undercover cop.

The suspect tried to pay $2000 for the rape

Mann then fixed payment of $2000 for the rape and $100 for gas. He asked Berg to send a video of the rape to an address in Hartselle. He sent the photos and the address of the targeted woman to Berg.

Detective Berg then got in touch with Sun Prairie Police and made arrangements to keep the woman safe. Mann's Kik account was used to track down his location where he was arrested on accusations of attempted kidnapping and the attempt to lure someone to cross state lines to conduct a sexual offense.

The woman, whose identity is not known at the moment, told the police that she met with Mann online and the duo talked on Twitter for a while, but never met in person. Mann is being held at the Morgan County Jail.