Alabama Man, 23, Kills Mom, 61, with Sword, Injures Bed-Ridden Uncle and Brother

An Alabama man allegedly killed his mother using a sword and injured two other relatives during the horrifying incident on Sunday, January 16. According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Damien Winslow Washam reportedly stabbed his mother, Nettles Washam, 61, to death with a sword and injured his bedridden uncle severely. Damien's uncle, George Washam, 52, suffers from cerebral palsy.

Officers responded to reports of a deceased female and two males suffering from lacerations at the 6700 block of Mausap Road in the Semmes area on Sunday night. While Damien's mother, Nettles was found dead, his uncle, George had severe lacerations to his face. Another male, believed to be Damien's brother was found with lacerations to his wrist, the MCSO noted.

According to FOX10 News, the investigators said that the suspect, Damien used a sword in the assault. He is said to have fled the scene in a dark green 2000 Honda Accord before the officers arrived.

A deputy had to use a stun gun on the suspect

The MCSO said that officers were able to locate the vehicle the suspect used to flee the scene but couldn't stop him as he sped along Highway 158. The suspect, however, was apprehended when his vehicle was stopped on Highway 158 near mile marker 6.

According to the sheriff's office, the assault weapon, a sword, was found in the front seat of the vehicle. Damien tried to run away on foot but was caught after a deputy used a stun gun on him. He was then taken to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

The MCSO noted that Damien will be booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault 2nd, and attempting to elude. The motive behind the attack was not clear at the moment.