Alabama Elementary School Shooting: Resource Officer Fatally Shoots Suspicious Man at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden

A suspicious man was shot dead by a resource officer at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden on Thursday. The man was shot when he tried to enter the school building.

Authorities have confirmed that the man arrived near the school premises around 9:30 morning and was aggressively attempting to enter the locked school before being shot.

The resource officer who shot the suspect was also injured and taken to hospital. The Walnut Park school went into lockdown soon after the shooting happened.

Suspicious Man Was Aggressively Attempting to Enter The School

The school officer, who also works for Rainbow City Police, responded to an assistance call from other law enforcement when a physical altercation began, according to Daily Mail.

But officials have not revealed so far whether the suspect was armed.

Summer Program Was Underway In The School

Authorities have revealed that at the time of the shooting, a summer program for elementary-age children was underway in the school. Police have also confirmed that all children in the school are safe.

The shooting at the Alabama school came after the deadly Robb Elementary Shooting last month when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school.

It came amid the call for gun control in the US as more than 230 shootings have taken place in the US this year and officials fear that by the end of December these numbers will jump more.

Tony Reddick, Gadsden City School Superintendent, told Alabama.com the person "aggressively" tried to open several doorways promoting the school to go into lockdown.