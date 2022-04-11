Akinwumi Michael, a social media expert, emphasizes personal branding as a key to growth

Today's world grows and thrives on digital platforms. It has been an excellent time for those who have made their mark in the digital industries. Nigerian social media expert Akinwumi Damilola Michael has revealed how he started his career as a media personality and his experience working with notable Nigerian celebrities. The post will discuss the immense benefits of investing in your career and building self-concepts beyond personal achievements or personal lives.

Michael has opened the door to growth and success for us all by sharing his professional journey. Here is an opportunity for you to use this personal experience to build yourself into a better person for success.

1. Networking and collaboration

Michael recognized the necessity of networking and made it a priority. Networking allowed him to be exposed to different people, ideas, and challenges to work on his current challenges as a professional. In addition, he could utilize people working at a higher level than him on his projects and use their abilities.

2. Personal branding

Michael has reinvented his brand. He continues to grow his platform, label, and handle his business affairs tactfully. This ensured that he was working on a long-term goal that could ultimately lead to success. The Nigerian social media expert is collaborating with companies, brands, and celebrities of high repute for him to succeed in the industry.

3. Keep up with trends

Having a good amount of experience in the industry is essential. It has enabled Akinwumi to understand what new trends were coming up and how to capitalize on them. He continued working and performing, knowing that his industry knowledge wouldn't go out of date. He has made use of his experience to create a business that is well-designed for success.

4. Consistency

Consistency is the key ingredient to success. Akinwumi Damilola Michael has ensured that he works on new projects that help him to promote his career further. He works hard on his projects and is willing to invest in them, knowing this is what will lead him to success. He wants people to know that he has invested in himself and will continue working hard for him to ensure that he does not lose out on opportunities in the future.

Michael, who hailed from Ekiti, added that since he debuted his career, he has so far worked closely with personalities in different industries. He started his career at Dockthor Media, which is a self-owned business. However, with his growing influence and excellence in the industry, he has worked closely with well-known personalities and has collaborated.

He advised young people out there in society to pursue their passion and dreams. He said with the kind of exposure he has been getting recently; he feels that he is allowed to build his career and should never be afraid to take it.