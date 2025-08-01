Aker, OpenAI, and Nscale Launch $1B AI Facility in Norway Powered by Green Energy

Aker ASA announced on Thursday a landmark partnership with OpenAI and Nscale Global Holdings to develop one of Europe's most advanced artificial intelligence facilities, dubbed Stargate Norway. The AI hub will be built in northern Norway and is expected to be fully operational with 100,000 Nvidia processors by the end of 2026.

The project is part of OpenAI's global Stargate initiative and marks its first major European site, following a similar announcement in the United Arab Emirates. According to OpenAI, Stargate Norway represents one of the most ambitious AI infrastructure projects on the continent to date.

The first phase of development will cost around $1 billion, with ownership shared between Aker and Nscale. The site is powered entirely by Norway's abundant hydropower resources, with an initial electricity capacity of 230 megawatts and plans to expand by another 290 megawatts. The goal is to create scalable, sovereign, and sustainable infrastructure critical to future AI competitiveness, according to Nscale CEO Josh Payne.

Nvidia's latest GB300 Superchip processors and NVLink network architecture will power the data center, creating a high-speed AI computation backbone. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the technology details in a video presentation tied to the launch.

Aker and Nscale will benefit as OpenAI customers from local access to AI models and services through sovereign infrastructure. Aker ASA's shares climbed 4.1% in early Thursday trading, signaling strong investor support for the initiative.

The Stargate Norway site positions the region as a major player in the global AI race while reinforcing Europe's push for sustainable and self-reliant digital infrastructure.