2019 hasn't been the best year for YG Entertainment as the agency was plagued with multiple scandals involving their artists. In response to this, Akdong Musician spoke about the matter during a press conference for the release of their new album "Sailing".

Fans have shown concern about how Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are faring in the midst of the controversies that have enveloped their label, YG Entertainment, and the current environment within the company. Chan-hyuk assured fans that while they understand their fans' concern, they are still able to work smoothly on their music.

"The people that we are currently working with are all good people," Chan-hyuk told the audience, Allkpop reported. "We've stayed up night after night working together in a happy environment, so at the moment, I want to spend my time focusing on making happy memories and seeing the fruits of those times."

Earlier this year, YG Entertainment was rocked by a massive scandal involving BIGBANG's Seungri who was accused of operating a prostitution ring at a popular nightclub called Burning Sun, where he also served as a publicity director. The controversy quickly worsened and several other artists became involved. It was also alleged that Seungri, among others, committed police corruption, bribery, and sexual assault as well as drug use and trafficking.

Following the controversy, YG Entertainment's CEO Yang Hyun Suk resigned after 23 years of service to the company.

"YG being stabilized as soon as possible is what I am hoping from the bottom of my heart," Yang said in a statement, as quoted by Rolling Stone. "Last but not least, I believe the truth beneath all the rumors and what is currently being reported will be probed thoroughly."

Several allegations were also made against Yang himself, including that he tried to cover up rumors about iKON member B.I. using illegal drugs. South Korean authorities also accused Yang of providing prostitutes to potential investors.

The company itself is under investigation for tax evasion and it was reported that YG Entertainment many have developed corrupt relationships with local police in order to avoid any investigations into its finances.

Meanwhile, Akdong Musician's upcoming album, "Sailing", hits the market today. According to Chan-hyuk, most of the songs on the album were written aboard a ship while he was serving as a member of the marine corps during his mandatory military conscription.

YG Entertainment was founded in 1996 and has since produced some of the biggest acts in K-pop history, including BIGBANG, PSY, 2NE1, and Black Pink.