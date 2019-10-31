Nazriya Nazim's name around an Ajith Kumar film is doing rounds again. Well, there are rumours which claim that she is on board to play an important role in his next movie Valimai.

The actress has now come out with a clarification on the project. "Kindly Request To my friends its not officially confirmed that um to play a role in #Valimai its all just rumors.. So do please stay away from fake news.. Stay tuned for official confirmation from @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @BoneyKapoor . [sic]" Nazriya Nazim tweeted.

Her comment indicate that she is possibly approached, but the actress has not signed the project on the dotted lines, yet. The rumours of Nazriya Nazim being part of Valimai started after she spoke about Ajith and Valimai.

"So My Guess Was right its #Valimai ❤ congrats for another biggest blockbuster @BoneyKapoor ji #Hvinoth @thisisysr rockstar for big summer 2020 Release [sic]" she had tweeted recently.

This is not the first time where her name is associated with an Ajith's film. Earlier, there were wide-spread rumours of the actress working with him in his previous flick Nerkonda Paarvai. It was believed that she was interested to be part of the flick, but she had reservations over doing bold sequences in the H Vinoth-directorial movie.

She was offered the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the Tamil remake of hit Hindi film Pink.

Valimai, which means strength or power, was launched in a simple event on 18 October. It is an action thriller in which Ajith is said to be playing the role of a cop. So far, the names of Nayanthara and Parineeti Chopra have been doing rounds over the female lead in the Boney Kapoor-produced movie.

The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and Nirav Shah's cinematography.