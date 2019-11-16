AirAsia is going all out to boost its revenues. The Malaysian budget carrier on Friday announced that it will start selling flights on other global airlines in a bid to build on its revenues.

In quite an unlikely move by an airline company, AirAsia will now sell flights on more than 100 other global airlines, raising the eyebrows of many online travel companies. The airline company said that it has entered into a partnership with travel technology company Kiwi.com, which will supply content and technology to AirAsia.

This will enable users of AirAsia.com to book tickets on hundreds of global airlines to destinations that are not served by Air Asia in Europe, Americas, Middle East, New Zealand and Australia. Initial destinations include London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Madrid, and Auckland.

Beyond just an airline company

The decision comes in a bid to restructure its business and build on its revenues. The company said that it is also looking at other ways of partnering with airline companies that will compliment its travel services beyond Asia Pacific.

The latest strategy to boost revenues is the brainchild of the company's chief executive officer Tony Fernandes, who aims to transform the airline beyond an airline business to an e-commerce player. This also at the same time puts AirAsia in direct competition with several online travel companies.

"When we started AirAsia as a low-cost airline back in 2001, I never thought one day we would be selling our competitors. But if there's one thing I've learned, it's never say never. Never say never and believe the unbelievable. Today, with the help of Kiwi.com, we are reinventing ourselves as more than just an airline, bringing to life our vision for AirAsia.com to be the region's one-stop travel shop," said Fernandes.

Understandably, AirAsia is trying to look at other avenues to expand it business banking on e-commerce. The budget carrier's decision also marks the first time that and airline group will be selling fares of other carriers and competitors. Moreover, AirAsia now describes itself not as a budget carrier but a leading travel and financial platform company in Asia-Pacific, providing air transport, travel and lifestyle services, as well as financial services."

Fernandes assumed the role of CEO in August as part of the company's restructuring process that aims to separates AirAsia.com from the airline operations.