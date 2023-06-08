AI SPERA Demonstrates AI-powered Security Solutions at Asia Tech x Singapore 2023

AI SPERA, a leading provider of AI-driven security solutions, is returning to Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) for the second time to demonstrate its advanced AI-powered Attack Surface Management solution. Following the success of its participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 and previous participation in ATxSG, one of the world's four major ICT (Information and Communication Technology) exhibitions, AI SPERA is eager to continue introducing its technology to corporate security teams and various organizations across East Asia.

Utilizing AI technology, Criminal IP ASM monitors all potential attack points and vulnerabilities related to your assets, providing comprehensive threat analysis reports. Unlike traditional solutions, it eliminates the need for separate agent installation and complex setup procedures, making it easy to deploy with low implementation barriers. With just one domain address, it automatically detects and adds IP addresses associated with similar ranges and related domains. This is expected to reduce the costs and alleviate the time burdens associated with external consulting or adopting separate solutions.

With the rise of remote services such as VPN (Virtual Private Network) and RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol), as well as supply chain attacks, vulnerability scanning has become crucial. To meet the growing demand for robust security measures in the Telecommunication market of Singapore and East Asia, Criminal IP ASM excels in automatic diagnosis, server failure prevention, and even detecting system exposure caused by sensitive data leakage or affiliate relationships. Moreover, it provides practical solutions, positioning itself as a competitive edge in advanced vulnerability scanning.

AI SPERA has achieved brand awareness with its flagship search engine Criminal IP, officially launched in April 2023 after a year of solid beta service. If you are interested in meeting the AI SPERA team at booth 4E2-08, located in the Korea Pavilion, and experiencing Criminal IP ASM firsthand.