Ahn Se Ha Receives Support from Fans After Personally Addressing School Violence Allegations 

Actor Ahn Se Ha, who appeared in popular K-dramas like King the Land and My Demon, has received support from his fans worldwide after he personally addressed school violence allegations. He posted a handwritten letter on his personal Instagram page explaining the situation.

Immediately after Ahn Se Ha posted his handwritten letter addressing school violence allegations, his fans supported the actor. They shared their support in the comment section. The messages ranged from "fighting oppa" to "we will support you as always".

"I hope Ahn realizes there are more supportive people out here than those who are quick to believe the worst before investigations are completed. I will reserve judgment until all the facts and the whole truth are revealed. Sending love and strength to him and his lovely family during this difficult time," a netizen commented.

"The point is that all accusations or what was reported about him were 100% false," another netizen wrote.

Here are a few other messages from the fans of Ahn Se Ha:

I respect your work. Keep going.

Fighting ahn se ha nim, love from Malaysia.

Support from Sydney, Australia.

The best always comes back to you, and everything will be fine.

I will support you as always.

Ahn Se Ha's Addresses School Violence Allegations:

My Demon actor began his letter by apologizing to his fans for causing concerns due to recent events. He said the posts on the Internet and their claims are blatantly false. According to the actor, he has no intentions of resuming his acting career by apologizing for false claims.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Hello, this is Ahn Se Ha. I sincerely apologize for causing concern due to the series of events related to me. Until now, I have not expressed my position because I believed that legally identifying and punishing those spreading false information was the objective course of action and that it was right to state my position afterward. However, as their malicious attacks and false interviews continued, I realized that it might be difficult to live as a proud father and son if I remained silent. Therefore, I resolved to clearly state the facts myself. The posts on the Internet and their claims are all blatantly false. I have no intention of resuming my career as an actor by apologizing for these distorted and false memories. I believe it is my duty to correct the wrongs and live as an honorable father, which is why I requested a police investigation to clear my name. I have sincerely completed the investigation. Lastly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has believed in and worried about me. Sincerely, Ahn Se Ha.

School Violence Allegations Against Ahn Se Ha

Allegations about school violence emerged against Ahn Se Ha after a netizen claimed that the actor was notorious. The person stated that Se Ha was the leader of the school bullies. According to the netizen, the My Demon actor verbally abused other students, forced unwanted fights, poked their stomachs, and threatened them with broken classes.

Hunus Entertainment, the entertainment agency that manages the actor, released four different states in two days addressing the allegations. The firm strongly denied all the allegations and stated that it filed a formal complaint. The entertainment agency enlisted a lawyer to pursue criminal and civil lawsuits against individuals spreading false allegations.

Due to the controversy, several of the actor's public activities, including his position as the National Theater Festival ambassador and musical performance.