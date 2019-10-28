Egyptian writer Ahmed Amin is all set to turn actor for Netflix Originals. Amin will play the lead role in the coming Egyptian series "Paranormal". The 39-year-old actor will play the lead role of a single haematologist (Dr Refaat). The series will be directed by Amr Salama who will be joined by the Emirati director Majid Al Ansari. The series will go into production in November.

Set in 1960s Egypt, 'Paranormal' sees Dr Refaat Ismail, trapped into a series of supernatural events as he tries & attempts to unravel the strong mysteries behind each unusual case. The character of Ismail is based on the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's "Metaphysics" series that sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The lead character of Dr Refaat is typically based on the author himself.

'Paranormal' is Netflix's first foray into Egyptian Drama which will be produced by Mohamed Hefzy, and Amr Salam as the showrunner.

"Amin brings a level of authenticity and a powerful on-screen presence that we felt was the ultimate fit for the portrayal of Dr Refaat Ismail with such a strong local cast paired with striking special effect, we can't wait to get production underway next month," said Amr Salama, showrunner, Producer & Director of Paranormal.

The shooting for the series will be filmed in Egypt because Netflix wants to stay true to the books. The full cast list is yet to be released, reflecting Netflix's commitment to creating authentic Egyptian content for global audiences to enjoy. The series will have new elements and will bring to life the supernatural using powerful post-production and visual effects (VFX) techniques to complement cast performances.