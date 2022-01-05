Ahmed Alameldeen; United Nations Humanitarian Aid worker

There are many ongoing conflicts, wars, and other matters throughout the world that often result into a destruction, poverty, hunger, increase in crime and inflation, etc. World is still suffering from damages caused due to World War I and World War II. Along with these types of problems, there are some organizations and people who are working day and night to make this world a better place like the United Nations, Red Cross, and many more. These organizations are working to bring peace, provide food and shelter to those who are affected by such type of matters.

Ahmed Alameldeen is an Egyptian humanitarian aid worker who holds a Bachelor degree in pharmaceutical sciences from Cairo University, and a Master of Science in International Humanitarian Affairs from the University of York in the United Kingdom. He has ten years of hands-on experience in the management of relief services to critical populations in hostile and dangerous regions.

Ahmed has worked with big humanitarian organizations like the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Doctors without borders. The United Nations is an intergovernmental organization aiming to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations, achieve international cooperation, and be a center for harmonizing the actions of nations. The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an international humanitarian movement which was founded to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

Being Humanitarian, Ahmed has served in every major crisis or post-war effects like Somalia Crisis where he was assigned to a field surgical hospital in Mogadishu and executed his duties as a Pharmacist and Field Coordinator. Leishmaniasis Parasitic Disease in Syria, where he worked for the MENTOR initiative as the Operations Office and initiated the Project in August 2013 to promote the management of cutaneous and visceral Leishmaniasis in Syria.

The Ebola Outbreak in Liberia, where Ahmed was working with the International Committee of the Red Cross during the Ebola outbreak, as a Medical Logistician and was responsible for sourcing the Medical items and the personal protective equipment used by health personnel for treatment of Ebola virus. Recently, he was appointed by the United Nations Population Fund for the planning, coordination, and implementation of humanitarian interventions for those affected by the Beirut Blast, including rapid assessments, program development, and implementation.

In conclusion, Ahmed is one of the best accomplished and dedicated humanitarian professionals known for his skills and experience. However, it all started while studying for pharmacy in Egypt where he volunteered to distribute medicine and food in rural areas of Cairo. Later, he found his passion working as humanitarian. He is a mentor and source of motivation for many people who want to work as a humanitarian.