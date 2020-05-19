Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot by a white father and son with links to the local law enforcement, was chased for more than four minutes by the duo. As per the attorney of Arbery's family, there was another man, the neighbor of the accused who filmed the incident before the victim was gunned down.

On Monday, the attorney Lee Merritt confirmed that the new video has shown William Bryan, Gregory McMichael,64, and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael, while chasing Arbery for several minutes in the quiet Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Ga., before killing him.

The new video

As reported by Fox News, Merritt said that the amount of time local authorities took to analyze all the evidence, was staggering and underscored simmering prejudices in the coastal Georgia town. He also mentioned that it took 10 weeks to arrest the alleged criminals which is extremely exhausting for the family as they started to "lose hope."

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death, as per the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The officials from GBI started the investigation after an initial video was leaked on social media and it took 48 hours for them to make the arrest.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said, "I can't answer what another agency did or didn't see but I can tell you that, based on our involvement in the case, considering the fact that we hit the ground running Wednesday morning and within 36 hours, we had secured warrants for two individuals for felony murder. I think that speaks volumes for itself and that probable cause was clear to our agents pretty quickly."

Ahmaud Arbery murder case

An initial police report revealed that both the alleged culprits told police that they pursued the victim because they believed he was the suspect in recent break-ins. Last week, the lawyer who is representing Gregory and Travis McMichael said there is more evidence that would come out in a courtroom clearing both men, though they declined to answer what that evidence might be.

Bryan has claimed that he acted like a good samaritan by filming the murder of the black American. But Merritt said that he changed the story telling the police he was trying to trap the victim to "launching a campaign to clear his name." In addition, he also mentioned, "If he [Bryan] was a good Samaritan, he would have honked his horn. It's worth noting that on the video, he doesn't even flinch. He doesn't gasp. Shot after shot. He simply takes it all in."