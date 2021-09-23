'Aggressive' Brian Laundrie Fought With Gabby Petito Over Restaurant Bill in Wyoming, Says Witness

As the search for Gabby Petito's fiancÃ© Brian Laundrie continues, a new development suggests that a couple on August 27 witnessed an argument between Laundrie and a server at a Jackson Hole restaurant in Wyoming. The argument occurred hours before Petito vanished. They say Laundrie was agitated, left and returned several times. The couple says Petito apologized for her boyfriend's 'aggressive' behavior.

Stand-Up Argument Between Laundrie and a Waitress at a Wyoming Restaurant

This incident took place at the Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson Hole and it came two days after Petito spoke to her mother Nicole Schmidt.

"I have chills right now," Nina Celie Angelo told Fox News Wednesday. "It's crazy because it wasn't just like we passed them on the street -- it was a full blown incident."

Petito Was Forced to Apologize for Laundrie

Angelo told Fox News she and her boyfriend, Matthew England, were in town for a wedding in late August. They were out to lunch at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant, between 1 and 2 p.m. on August 27, when they said Laundrie began arguing with a waitress.

Angelo believes that the argument was over the duo's bill and described Laundrie's body language as "aggressive." She apparently saw Laundrie storm out of the restaurant and return four times and Petito later entered the restaurant and apologized for her boyfriend's behavior. A few hours after this incident, Angelo and her boyfriend, England, passed Laundrie and Petito's white 2012 Ford Transit van north of town.

Angelo and England apparently didn't think much about the restaurant incident until police bodycam of an August 12 domestic dispute between Laundrie and Petito in Moab, Utah emerged last week. That's when England realized Petito and Laundrie were the couple in the restaurant, Angelo said.

"I would bet $10 million, I'm 1,000 per cent sure that was him and that was her," England, a financial adviser told Fox News.

Angelo described feeling the blood drain from her body as she made the connection to the angry restaurant scene she had witnessed.

In an Instagram post on September 22, the restaurant also referred to the vlogger couple's presence. "Yes, we can confirm Gabby and Brian were in Merry Piglets...We have already notified the FBI and they are aware. We are letting them do their jobs and we are respecting Gabby's family and have nothing further to comment," the restaurant posted.

On the Same Day, Petito's Mother Received An "Odd Text" from Her Daughter's Phone

Petito's mother told police that the same day, (August 27) she received a dubious final text message from her daughter that read "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls." Stan is reportedly Petito's grandfather. According to Schmidt, Petito never calls him Stan, and the strange message made her "concerned that someone weas wrong with her daughter." As reported earlier, netizens are speculating that Stan was a reference to the Eminem hit in which a man tied up his pregnant girlfriend before ending her life.