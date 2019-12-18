A passenger on a recent S7 Airlines flight was strapped to the seat by fellow flyers after he attempted to storm the cockpit of the plane mid-air. The incident took place on a flight from Mineralnye Vody to Novosibirsk in Russia, the Mirror reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the "aggressive" passenger demanded to "have a word" with the pilot in the middle of the trip. He then attempted to storm the cockpit, when fellow passengers subdued him. The passenger had previously been acting aggressive towards flight attendants, and was reportedly quite drunk, the report added.

After subduing the man to an empty seat, the passengers used a tape to secure him. One passenger said the man acted like a "wild bear" during the incident.

It's unclear what the man wanted to speak with the pilot about.

"Officers brought the man to the police station but he continued his wild behavior. He verbally abused the duty policemen and tried to attack them," a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of Russia said in a statement obtained by the Mirror.

The report also said that authorities entered the plane when it landed and took the man into custody for violating public order. The man reportedly faces five years in prison.

This is not the first time an unruly passenger tried to storm into the cockpit of a plane mid-flight.

In July, a Delta Air Lines passenger attempted to enter the cockpit of a plane during a flight from Puerto Rico to New York. The incident forced the plane to turn back. The passenger was identified as Carlos Ramírez Rodríguez. According to a report in FlyerTalk, he was shouting "I am God! Tomorrow San Juan is going to disappear, I came to save the world, and I'm going to end terrorism."