With the world's richest man Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion, the social media platforms are streaming with comments and suggestions over the future of the company's CEO, Parag Agarwal.

Apprehensive about the changes that will take place with the change in ownership of microblogging site, the social media users are sharing memes and mash-ups hinting at the uncertainty that Agarwal is facing. Twitter happens to be one of the most sought-after social media platforms.

Interestingly, some of the twitter users have gone to the extent of suggesting bizarre future business ventures to the Twitter CEO. Some of the funniest suggestions being, "Agarwal Sweets", "Agarwal tweet corner", "Pan Parag CEO".

Agarwal is also facing flak at the hands of his critics as a faction have even questioned him on his decision to settle abroad. A few of the detractors even labelled him for being an agent of the ruling party in India.

Parag Agarwal Expresses Concern Over the Twitter's Future

Agarwal had taken over as the CEO of Twitter in last November from his former boss and the company's co-founder Jack Dorsey.

According to a report published by CNBC18.com, Agarwal will receive $42 million if he is terminated.

People are also sharing tweets of Parag Agarwal wherein he has shared concern about the future of Twitter.

Musk had categorically stated that he did not have confidence in Twitter's management which has added to the speculations of social media users pertaining to the major changes in the company in near future.

A Twitter user expressed his views, "replying to @lol_LackOfLogic Of course it's good news for right wing parties as Parag Aggarwal and Twitter is biased and left wing."

"Stop blowing things out of proportion. You guys started hooting for that woke idiot Parag Aggarwal too and nothing changed. Regardless of how so ever different Musk may sound, he won't interfere in Twitter's internal policies," expressed another user.

A tweet read, "@elonmusk stop patronizing kids. #TwitterTakeover Parag Agarwal, CEO of Twitter is now thinking of opening Agarwal Tweets Corner #twittersold #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #ElonMuskTwitter."